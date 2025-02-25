New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): YK Sailas Thangal, a 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Thangal, who is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry, is expected to take up his new assignment shortly, the statement added.

Also Read | American Airlines Plane Bomb Hoax: Flight AA-292 Travelling From New York to Delhi Diverted to Italy After Threat Email, FIR Registered.

Relations between India and Kazakhstan are ancient and historical, going back more than 2,000 years. There has been a constant and regular exchange of goods and, more importantly, an exchange of ideas and cultural influences. The journey of Buddhism from India to Central Asia and Sufi ideas from Central Asia to India are two such examples, as per MEA.

There are approximately 10,500 Indians residing in Kazakhstan, with about 9,500 of them being students, while the rest work in various professional fields.

Also Read | DBS Bank Layoffs: Singapore-Headquartered DBS Group To Cut 10% Jobs Over Next 3 Years as Role of Artificial Intelligence Rises.

Several special evacuation flights operated by Air India under the VBM and charter flights evacuated 3,745 Indian nationals from Kazakhstan to India. The evacuated Indian nationals included medical students, tourists, professionals and workers.

Since July 8, 2022, Kazakhstan has extended continuous visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for up to 14 days to Indian citizens. The maximum duration of the visitor's visa-free stays is 42 days within every 180 days.

In April 2020, Government of India provided 30000 tablets of Hydroxychloroquin as humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan for its fight against COVID-19.

In May 2021, in view of the sharp deterioration of the epidemiological situation in India around 40 tonnes of air cargo (61.5 lakh medical masks, 4 lakh respirators, 50,000 anti-plague suits, and 105 portable artificial lung ventilation devices made in Kazakhstan) was sent to India by Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid to combat the COVID-19, MEA states.

India and Kazakhstan enjoy close cultural relations that manifest in popularity of yoga, Indian films, dance and music in Kazakhstan. Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Astana is engaged in various cultural activities, including conducting of yoga, dance and music classes. India provides scholarships in various disciplines under the ICCR Scholarship programmes for students from Kazakhstan. In 2024, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated in 21 cities of Kazakhstan, as per MEA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)