Kyiv [Ukraine], March 5 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed NATO's decision not to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"A NATO summit took place today. It was a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit that shows that not everyone considers the fight for freedom in Europe the number one goal," Zelenskyy said in a video message, as quoted by Russia's Sputnik.

Also Read | NATO Countries Sending Terrorist Fighters to Ukraine, Warns Russian Intelligence Service.

Zelenskyy accused the members of the military alliance of giving Russia "the green light to start shelling Ukrainian cities and villages."

He said that NATO countries have created a narrative that closing the skies over Ukraine would provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO. "This is the self-hypnosis of those who are weak, insecure inside, despite the fact they possess weapons many times stronger than we have," the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying by CNN.

Also Read | India Urges Ukraine, Russia to Announce Ceasefire for Evacuation of Indian Nationals.

This reaction comes after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday outrightly rejected to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and warned that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia.

The remarks came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday.

Stoltenberg made clear that NATO would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine saying, allies have agreed NATO should not have planes operating over Ukraine.

Earlier in a video message, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had called for NATO to act before it's too late.

"If you don't (help us), I am afraid you (NATO) will have to share responsibility for the lives and suffering of the Ukrainian civilians who die because of ruthless Russian pilots dropping bombs on them," said Kuleba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)