Beijing [China], January 4 (ANI): In an effort to conduct Winter Olympics scheduled to be held next month hassle-free, China is adamant on implementing a Zero-COVID policy, further complicating problems to its citizens.

China started the Zero-COVID policy in 2020 and since then, it has created a slew of problems for its people ranging from frustration to food shortage, according to Hong Kong Post.

For the Chinese Communist Party and its citizens, the New Year has begun on a tense note. The one thing the party cannot tolerate is any fresh criticism from the US about its ability to control the Coronavirus.

The worst situation today is said to be found in Xi'an town and since December, it is in the grip of a Covid-19 wave, according to Hong kong Post.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party's determination to root out the virus from the country can be gauged from the fact though Xi'an reported less than 2,000 cases, it is hell-bent on clamping lockdown there.

On the other hand, the US or the UK are reporting cases in thousands every day and yet no lockdown has been declared so far. Xi'an has recorded 143 infections since 9 December last year.

For over two weeks now, Xi'an's 13 million residents are confined to their homes.

The Xi'an residents cannot leave their homes even for a whiff of fresh air. Only one person per household is allowed to leave home every two days to buy essential goods. Nobody can leave the city whatever the circumstances. The process of seeking permission is cumbersome, according to Hong kong Po

There appears no respite for the people of China before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics. (ANI)

