Harare [Zimbabwe], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Zimbabwe recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest ever since the omicron variant began, as the country's deaths due to the virus continue to rise.

On Tuesday, deaths stood at 24. While confirmed cases have levelled around 2,000 per day from a peak of 6,181 on December 10, deaths are on an upward trend, rising from a single-digit number early this month to double-digit figures now.

As of Wednesday, the country had recorded 209,655 cases, 173,916 recoveries and 4,967 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

A total of 4,596 people in the country have received their booster shot since the administering of the third shot began on Monday this week.

Some 4,112,241 people have received their first jab and 3,121,783 their second shot since the national vaccination drive began in February this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

