Yediyurappa Condoles Death of Rear Admiral BR Vasanth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed deep condolence over the death of 1971 war veteran Rear Admiral BR Vasanth.Vasanth was deployed on INS Vikrant the Aircraft Carrier, which played hell into the Pakistan Navy in East Pakistan, destroying their ships in Chittagong and Coxes Bazaar harbours."Admiral Vasanth served as Additional Chief Secretary (Systems) to Government of Karnataka during the period 1981-84; and, it was during his time CET was introduced," the Chief Minister said."May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his near and dear ones to endure this loss", he said. (ANI)

