‘YMCA Pitches in Country's Anti-corona Fight'

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Pitching in the country's anti-Corona fight, the YMCA India and its branches across the nation have been providing food and other items of daily use to the needy during the lockdown, the outfit said in a statement.

The YMCA members, staff and volunteers have been providing food, household provisions, safety kits and other essential items for the past one month with the help of local administration and police, it said.

“Over one lakh food packets were distributed by various YMCAs during the lockdown by Wednesday,” it added.

“The YMCAs work closely with local communities in areas of vocational education, sports and cultural activities. So it is only natural that in such a time of national crisis, we should lend a hand to the less privileged members of our communities," said Bertram Devdas, YMCA's national general secretary.

The YMCAs also reached out to daily wage labourers, domestic helps and rickshaw pullers and distributed dry ration kits among them, added the statement.

