You Must Bat at Number 13: Kevin Pietersen Trolls Ahmad Shahzad

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen trolled Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad saying that the right-handed batsman should bat at number 13 for Quetta Gladiators.The 28-year-old cricketer just scored 61 runs from seven games in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.During an Instagram live session with the Pakistan cricketer, Pietersen asked Shahzad why he had performed poorly in the PSL."I have tried my best this IPL [PSL], I am really working hard. I was playing at number three for the first time in the entire tournament," said Shahzad.Looking at the old cliche response, Pietersen brutally roasted Shahzad."I am not a journalist, I am your buddy. So don't come with this garbage response," said Pietersen"You don't wanna bat at one, you don't wanna bat at two and you can't bat at three and four. I think you must bat at 13 for Quetta Gladiators in the next season," he added.The PCB on March 17 had announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has said the tournament will be rescheduled. However, no dates have been provided yet.The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. (ANI)

