You're the Best Off-spinner Currently: Harbhajan Tells Ashwin

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Spinner Harbhajan Singh has lauded Ravichandran Ashwin as he went on to call the latter as the best off-spinner who is playing the game currently.Harbhajan also said that there is no jealousy between him and Ashwin.The India spinner was doing an Instagram Live session with Ashwin and it was then that Harbhajan complimented the fellow off-spinner."A lot of people think I am jealous of you, those people can think whatever they want to, but you are the best off-spinner that is playing the game right now, I also like Australia's Nathan Lyon, he is right up there, he plays in Australia and it is a tough place to bowl, you are the legend in making, you are making the country proud, I wish you take more wickets going forward," Harbhajan told Ashwin during the Instagram Live session.The 33-year-old Ashwin has played 71 Tests so far, managing to scalp 365 wickets at an average of 25.43.On the other hand, Harbhajan has represented India in 103 Tests, and has managed to take 417 wickets at an average of 32.46.Ashwin was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.He would have been in action for Delhi Capitals while Harbhajan would have represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had started on March 29.However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)