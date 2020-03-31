YSRCP Workers Asked PDS Dealer to Remove Some Names, Allege TDP Workers

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Mar 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Tuesday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers of marking some names and asking the PDS dealer in Srikakulam district to not give ration to them.Amid the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government had started giving 5 kg rice and 1 kg pulse to the poor free of cost.TDP workers in Srikakulam district alleged that some YSRCP workers had come to 24th ward of Palasa Kasibugga town in Srikakulam district, marked some names and told the PDS dealer to not given them ration.After the incident, some people protested in front of the PDS shop. However, police intervened and dispersed the protesters. (ANI)

