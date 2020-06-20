In the midst of this rapidly developing Cryptocurrency industry in India, BtcEX, a new cryptocurrency trading platform sees the light of the day. Originally launched in Hong Kong, the cryptocurrency exchange is shifting its entire business. And they are entering with a range of offers to captivate the crypto community in India.

As their major inaugural offer, BtcEX is providing traders and investors with an opportunity to invest their funds at 0% trading commission.

For a limited time period, BtcEX will charge NO commission on their platform and this offer is open for all.

Ecstatic on their “re-launch”, Kevin Ng, BtcEX founder mentioned, “BtcEX promises to deliver safe, secure, hassle-free and transparent crypto exchange services to its investors.”

“We want to give people”, he continued, “a seamless transaction experience where we Build trust which is important because we are dealing with their money. And making investment simple and trustworthy is what we intend to do with BtcEX.”

With established players like Wazirx, Binance, and CoinDCX, it will be interesting to see how BtcEX makes its own spot.

BtcEX also plans on launching their own utility token, BXC, for prospects to receive a discount on trade commissions. A total of 50 Million BXC tokens are to be created in all.

The Exchange is also offering a bonus of 50 BXC tokens on sign-ups to attract the potential customers.

Not only that, but, BtcEX initiates a limited-time bug-bounty program where 50 BXC tokens will be rewarded to anyone who finds bugs while using the platform.

BXC tokens can be used to avail discounts on BtcEX trade commissions in the future.

Significantly, in these times of nationwide lockdown, cryptocurrency has managed to hold its own and even has made a remarkable surge in its value due to the agitations in global markets. This situation has turned out to be a golden opportunity for investing in Cryptocurrency and crypto exchanges will be eyeing to grab the market as much as they can.

“Creating a stable, high-performance, and secure platform that meet traders’ needs while giving them convenient storage and quick transfer facilities has always been the priority for the team of BtcEX.” as Vikramaditya Kokli, co-founder, mentioned.

Transparency is where BtcEX promises to deliver the most value. It is one of the USP’s of the platform that they promise to act as the “Most Transparent Crypto Exchange in India”.

Sharing his views on transparency being a major concern for Crypot Exchanges, Kevin marked, “For us, Transparency is paramount. Daily Audit-reports will be published in order to keep everyone on the same page. We know how valuable it is to build trust among investors in places where their money is involved.”

“Bug-bounty is our way of getting feedback on what is not working, what should be implemented and what can be done more to improve the user-experience from the customers themselves.”

About BtcEX

BtcEX was founded by Kevin Ng and Vikramaditya Kokli in 2016. Since then, it is a committed innovation driven crypto exchange with modern framework to give investors a seamless flow of funds, security, liquidity and platform stabilization as the focal points of its growth strategy.

BtcEX originally began their operations in Hong Kong in 2017, but due the unrest in the territory, they have decided to shift their base of operations to India. It may be noteworthy that it is probably the first occasion when any crypto exchange launched outside is being shifted to India.

For more information on BtcEX, visit – www.btcex.pro

