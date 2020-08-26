Mahindra, the homegrown UV maker has officially announced the launch of the BS6 compliant Marazzo MPV in India. The updated MPV is priced in India at Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker will soon be initiating the deliveries for the new BS6 Marazzo. Bookings are now open both online as well as offline via brand's dealerships network across India. The new Mahindra Marazzo comes in three variants - M2, M4+ and M6+. 2020 Mahindra Thar Officially Unveiled on 74th Independence Day, to Be Launched in India on October 2.

Apart from the mechanical changes, the MPV does not get any cosmetic upgrades. The mid-spec and top-spec variants of the Marazzo MPV are priced at Rs 12.37 lakh and Rs 13.51 lakh, respectively. (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker has discontinued the M8 variant which was previously offered on Marazzo's lineup.

Mahindra Marazzo (Photo Credits: Mahindra Marazzo)

The MPV now comes powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. Mated with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, the motor produces 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. The company is reportedly planning to introduce a petrol-powered Marazzo MPV in India soon.

Mahindra Marazzo (Photo Credits: Mahindra Marazzo)

As mentioned above, the MPV comes with mechanical changes only. The MPV continues to get the same set of features and equipment as offered on the BS4 version. It comes with LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED DRLs, fog lamps, diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, stylish, rear fog lamps, rear parking camera and more. The car comes in five colour options - Mariner Maroon, Iceberg White, Shimmering Silver, Oceanic Black and Aqua Marine.

Mahindra Marazzo (Photo Credits: Mahindra Marazzo)

On the inside, the BS6 version of the Marazzo continues to get a spacious cabin with premium seat upholstery, a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, premium seat upholstery, rear AC vents, electronic sunroof, follow-me-home headlamps, cruise control and more. For safety, the MPV bags ABS with EBD, traction control and a host of other passive safety features.

