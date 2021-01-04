Audi India is all set to launch its first product for the year 2021, which is the fifth generation Audi A4 sedan. The German carmaker will be announcing the price for the new A4 facelift tomorrow at 10 am IST. Additionally, the company had already initiated pre-bookings for the sedan with a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The customers can book the sedan via Audi's official website or through offline authorised dealerships. To attract customers, the company is also providing a complimentary 4-year comprehensive service package with the new sedan. New Cars Launching in India This Month: Audi A4 Facelift, Toyota Fortuner Facelift, Tata Altroz Turbo, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine & More.

The premium sedan from Audi will get cosmetic updates inside out giving it a mature and muscular look than the predecessor. The mechanicals on the sedan will also be upgraded. The sedan will now be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre TFSI mill.

As far as the exteriors are concerned, the premium sedan now looks more aggressive and modern over the outgoing model. The 2021 Audi A4 now comes with a single-frame grille with redesigned headlamps, taillights, 5-spoke alloy wheels, trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes and more.

On the inside, the car will continue to get similar cabin layout with minor updates here and there. It will come with a bigger 10.11-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with a voice command function, Audi virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging and more.

Talking about the specifications, Audi's premium sedan will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine. The motor is capable of generating 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The unit will come mated to a seven-speed S-tronic transmission. More details and pricing of the car will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).