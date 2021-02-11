Last month, Morris Garages had introduced an updated 2021 Hector range in the Indian market at Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expanding the model offering, the Chinese-owned British carmaker has launched the Hector Petrol CVT in the country. Priced at Rs 16.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the latest iteration comes in two trims - Smart and Sharp. The new CVT version of the Hector SUV gets only mechanicals updates while the exterior and interior details remain the same as the 2021 Hector. 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched in India from Rs 12.89 Lakh; Check Price, Bookings, Features & Specifications Here.

The Hector Petrol CVT Sharp trim costs Rs 18.09 lakh (Prices, Ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV competes against the likes of Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

MG Hector Facelift (Photo Credits: MG Motors India)

Introducing the all new CVT automatic transmission in the MG Hector family, which is perfect for city driving and also offers Eco and Sports mode of driving to choose from. Book now: https://t.co/P3xyaANPOJ pic.twitter.com/AHXT7eYXdr — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) February 11, 2021

It is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which develops 141bhp of peak power with 250Nm of max torque. Apart from the CVT unit, the mill also comes paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. Apart from this, the SUV is also offered with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol motor producing 141bhp/250Nm, mated to a six-speed manual. There's also diesel engine on offer, which is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit. It makes 168 hp of peak power and maximum torque of 350 Nm with a six-speed manual.

It is important to note that the updated 2021 Hector is offered in three versions - 5-seater Hector, 6-seater Hector Plus and 7-seater Hector Plus. As for features, the Hector Sharp comes with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with iSmart interface, ventilated front seats, a dual-pane voice-operated sunroof, six-way powered driver seat, automatic AC, push-button start system, rear AC vents, and more.

Here are variant-wise prices of the Hector:

Variants Price (ex-showroom, India) Hector Smart CVT Rs 16.51 Lakh Hector Sharp CVT Rs 18.1 Lakh Hector Plus Smart CVT Rs 17.22 Lakh Hector Plus Sharp CVT Rs 18.99 Lakh

