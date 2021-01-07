MG Motor India officially launched the facelift version of the MG Hector in the country from Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Hector Facelift is India's first SUV that comes with the i-Smart system. The company also introduced a new sibling in the Hector family called 'Hector Plus 7-seater' from Rs 13.34 lakh (ex-showroom). MG Motors claims that it has sold over 40,000 units of the model in India in the last 18 months. The new line-up of Hector is now available for bookings across all MG Motor networks in India. Customers purchasing the MG Hector Facelift will get 5 years unlimited km warranty, 5 years roadside assistance and 5 labour free services. 2021 MG Hector Facelift Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.
The new Hector Facelift comes with a new thermo pressed bold enhanced front chrome grille, gunmetal grey skid plates, 18-inch dual-tone machine alloys.
MG Hector 2021 | Unveil https://t.co/aPKswN8EjW
— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) January 7, 2021
Mechanically, the MG Hector Facelift gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates a power of 143PS and peak torque of 250Nm coupled with both manual and DCT automatic transmission. Other two engine options include - the 48-volt hybrid that produces a power 143PS, torque of 250Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel that brings 170PS of power, 350Nm of peak torque.
On the inside, the SUV gets 2 tone interior shades - Champagne and Black across dashboard, seats as well as on the door panels. In addition to this, it has ventilated seats, a wireless charger for a smartphone, a flat floor second row for extra comfort, external Wi-Fi & iWatch connectivity and support for Hinglish voice commands. Safety is the foundation of MG Hector. It comes with comes a superior built quality which is the result of high tensile steel, Hotstamp B pillar and thicker door panels. Other safety features include 6 airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), a 360-degree camera and more. The MG Hector Facelift will rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and Renault Duster.
