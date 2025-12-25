Mumbai, December 25: Bajaj Auto will unveil the new Pulsar 150 Classics in the Indian market next year, 2026, marking a strategic move to infuse retro styling into its popular 150cc segment offering. Priced competitively starting at an ex-showroom rate of INR 1,18,000, the new model aims to attract riders seeking a blend of nostalgic aesthetics and contemporary performance, building on the Pulsar 150's two-decade legacy.

The new Pulsar 150 model highlights Bajaj's commitment to refreshing its core lineup while catering to evolving consumer preferences for heritage-inspired designs. The Pulsar 150 Classics 2026 is expected to be available across dealerships nationwide once it is officially launched.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150: Design and Aesthetics

The 2026 Pulsar 150 Classics distinguishes itself with several retro design cues. It features a classic round headlamp, chrome accents on the mirrors and exhaust heat shield, and a redesigned single-piece seat with improved cushioning. The fuel tank retains its muscular Pulsar silhouette but is complemented by new graphics that lean into a more understated, vintage appeal.

Despite its classic inspiration, the motorcycle integrates modern elements such as LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and an updated tail lamp design, ensuring a contemporary presence on the road. Available color options are expected to include a range of subdued, earthy tones along with traditional black and silver schemes.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150: Engine and Performance

Powering the new Pulsar 150 Classics is a refined 149.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This unit is compliant with the latest emission standards and has been tuned for improved low-end torque and smoother power delivery. While specific power figures are yet to be fully detailed, it is anticipated to produce around 14 PS of power and 13.25 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj emphasises enhanced refinement and fuel efficiency for the 2026 model, making it suitable for both daily commuting and occasional longer rides. The suspension setup, consisting of telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear, has been calibrated for a comfortable ride quality over varied terrains.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150: Features and Dimensions

The Pulsar 150 Classics 2026 will come equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, offering a blend of analog tachometer and digital readouts for speed, fuel level, and trip meters. For safety, it features a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard, paired with a 260mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake.

In terms of dimensions, the motorcycle maintains a familiar footprint, offering an accessible seat height and a balanced wheelbase for maneuverability. Its kerb weight is expected to be around 148 kg, contributing to its agile handling characteristics.

New Bajaj Pulsar 150: Pricing and Availability

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classics 2026 will be launched with an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 1,18,000. This pricing positions it competitively within the 150cc commuter and entry-level sport-commuter segments. Bookings for the motorcycle have commenced at Bajaj dealerships across India, with deliveries slated to begin shortly.

Bajaj Auto indicates that the Pulsar 150 Classics will be available in a single variant, focusing on a consolidated offering that highlights its unique design proposition.

The introduction of the Pulsar 150 Classics 2026 comes at a time when the Indian two-wheeler market sees increasing demand for models that combine modern reliability with vintage aesthetics. The Pulsar 150 has been a cornerstone of Bajaj's success for over two decades, known for its performance, durability, and affordability.

