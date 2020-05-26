Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Lower Back Pain Treatment With Novel Device Protects Against Coronavirus, Fine Treatment Reveals

Novel Dr Allen’s Device

Novel Dr Allen’s Device provides effective treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and lower back pain. Dr Allen’s Device and Thermobalancing therapy can be used by men in the comfort of their own home, avoiding visits to clinics and hospitals, and therefore minimizing the risk of coronavirus infection, namely COVID-19.

Many men over 50 are at the risk of having prostate enlargement, which increases significantly with age, to up to 80% of men over 80. Lower back pain in aging men is also very common up to 75% of men over 70. Older men are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus COVID-19 and developing severe complications. The World Health Organisation emphasizes that everyone must protect themselves from COVID-19 in order to protect others.

Dr Allen’s Device is a unique solution that uses the heat of the body to relieve the BPH symptoms and lower back pain. The device has been patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Dr Allen’s Device can be used to treat an enlarged prostate with a thermoelement attached to the coccyx, and to relieve pain, another thermoelement is placed covering the painful area in the lower back.

Dr Allen’s Device can protect men from coronavirus

Novel Dr Allen’s Device is specially designed for men to stop prostate enlargement and get lower back pain relief. The device consists of a belt that has 2 pockets for 2 thermoelements. For BPH, the user must place the thermoelement in the belt pocket and use it attached to the coccyx area. Low back pain can hurt the right or left side of the body. Therefore, men should use the 2nd thermoelement in the 2nd pocket, covering the painful part of the back.

Dr Allen Device has been successfully used by many of men with BPH and lower back pain for 10 years. During the current pandemic, Dr Allen’s Device can be used by men to treat lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to enlarged prostate and lower back pain without drugs.

The use of this novel device at home will ultimately reduce the number of visits to hospitals and protect men from contracting the coronavirus through contacts with other people, and simultaneously protect medical personnel while maintaining the healthcare system’s vital functioning.

Drugs and surgeries can cause new health problems

Though pain and other symptoms may cause great discomfort, BPH and problems in lower back are non-cancerous conditions. Sufferers should therefore not rush to doctors for drugs or surgical solutions, but rather consider safe therapy at home as a preferable option.

Medications, which are recommended for men with BPH, are risky. For instance, alpha-blockers, like Flomax, Tamsulosin, Terazosin, etc, can develop retrograde ejaculation, fatigue, headache, dizziness and sexual dysfunction. Other drugs 5-alpha-reductase-inhibitors, such as Finasteride, Proscar, Avodart are linked to irreversible side effects: erectile dysfunction, impotence, depression, testicle pain, and even diabetes.

Surgical procedures in men with BPH remove or destroy prostate tissue. These surgeries have unpleasant complications; approximately 25% of patients after a minimally invasive surgery suffer from depression. The article ‘Retrograde ejaculation-a commonly unspoken aspect of prostatectomy for BPH’ (2020), also underlines the importance for practicing family physicians and urologists to present retrograde ejaculation as a serious adverse effect, and not to trivialize it.

Painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs for lower back pain may lead to the development of severe constipation, stomach ulcer; heart liver, kidney problems, etc.

Using Dr Allen’s Device at home

Ten-year empirical evidence has shown that Dr Allen's Device helps men with an enlarged prostate to reduce urinary symptoms; and men with back problems to reduce pain. The two-year clinical study on Thermobalancing therapy has confirmed its efficacy for men with BPH. Many articles have been published about this therapy in leading scientific journals:

https://finetreatment.com/thermobalancing-therapy-medical-scientific-data/.

Fine Treatment is an innovative healthcare and medical devices company, a manufacturer and distributor of wearable therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices. The great value price of Dr Allen’s Device includes free guaranteed delivery by Royal Mail tracking services worldwide.

Dr Allen’s Device can help men to get relief safely while they are self-isolating at home. A new coronavirus called COVID-19 causes a nasty disease. This illness affects the lungs and airways. The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid contact with carriers. Dr Allen’s Device will allow you to reduce the number of unnecessary visits to the doctor and so minimise the risk of catching the virus in places where you may have contact with sufferers, such as in hospitals and clinics.

