The just published medical article: “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Chronic Prostatitis Thermobalancing Therapy can Prevent Sexual Dysfunction and Depression Linked to Medications: Importance during a Pandemic” in the Andrology journal reveals that at-home treatment with Dr Allen’s Device reduces the need for long-term courses of BPH and CP/CPPS medications preventing retrograde ejaculation, sexual dysfunction, depression, and other health disorders.

The treatments typically offered to patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) do not really treat the affected prostate: these are either prescribed medications to ease urinary symptoms or surgical removals of a part or the whole prostate gland. In contrast, the wearable Dr Allen's Device is the only clinically proven product that actually treats the prostate. By smartly utilising body heat, Dr Allen’s Device non-invasively reduces prostate enlargement (BPH) with its disturbing symptoms.

Dr Allen’s no-side-effects treatment reduces the size of enlarged prostate and eases lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), reveals a new medical article in the International Journal of Quality Innovation, titled “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively”.

Typical BPH treatments offered by urologists are risky

The risks and flaws of BPH drugs have been highlighted in a recent scientific study. In May 2020, the Frontiers in Pharmacology Journal published a review, titled ‘Efficacy and side effects of drugs commonly used for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia’. It provides current comprehensive perspectives on the mechanisms of action, efficacy, and adverse reactions associated with the drugs most commonly used for the treatment of BPH.

All BPH drugs are found to be causing more nasty health problems for men. BPH meds belonging to the α1-blockers group are associated with adverse reactions, postural hypotension, dizziness, asthenia, abnormal ejaculation, and intraoperative floppy iris syndrome. The other group of BPH drugs is not any better: 5α-reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) decrease libido and cause gynecomastia, erectile dysfunction and sexual side effects.

Urologists can offer different surgical procedures, such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), interstitial laser coagulation, transurethral laser ablation and others. All these procedures have a negative impact on men's health, which makes it difficult to choose the best option among them. Most side effects after a prostate surgery are associated with sexual dysfunction, which in turn, causes mental health issues and depression in almost 25% of patients.

Dr Allen’s Device is totally side effects free

Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen’s Device is a superb and easy-to-use at home treatment. And it’s USPTO-patented. Moreover, Dr Allen’s Device has been registered with the British Medical Healthcare Agency (MHRA) since 2010, so its safety is confirmed, regulated, and has been well tested over the decade.

The fact that Dr Allen's Device helps men with enlarged prostate to effortlessly reduce prostate volume and ease urination problems has been confirmed by its successful 10 years on the market and solid medical data. Clinical studies on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device, registered with the World Health Organisation, confirm its effectiveness for men with BPH and chronic prostatitis. You can browse through many scientific articles published in leading medical journals on the dedicated Fine Treatment.

Dangers of BPH hospital treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic

This at-home treatment with Dr Allen’s Device minimizes the risk of virus transmission during a pandemic by reducing the number of hospital visits and patient contact with different healthcare providers. This is hugely important nowadays, as alarming information on poor BPH treatment outcomes at hospitals is coming to light.

The International Journal of Clinical Practice has published an article on ‘Clinical features and outcomes of COVID-19 patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia in ageing male’ showing that in March - April 2020, out of 18 BPH patients who were admitted and treated in a hospital, 10 men (i.e. 55.5%) got infected with the coronavirus, 2 of them were transferred to the intensive care unit and 1 man even died.

Fine Treatment’s response to Covid-19

The article: “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Chronic Prostatitis Thermobalancing Therapy can Prevent Sexual Dysfunction and Depression Linked to Medications: Importance during a Pandemic” states that the wider use of Dr Allen’s Device in healthcare systems will decrease male visits to hospitals, diminishing the risks of contracting a viral infection and transmitting it to others during a coronavirus outbreak or another pandemic.

Fine Treatment is committed to improving health and wellbeing of people worldwide. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the global lockdown, Fine Treatment has remained focused on helping people with chronic pain and different health conditions. Founded by Dr Simon Allen and Ariana Adjani, Fine Treatment is an innovative healthcare company that conducts pioneering medical research and provides Dr Allen’s Devices for effective at-home treatment. Fine Treatment is a UK Department for International Trade (DIT) registered supplier to international buyers, and makes its wearable therapeutic Dr Allen’s Devices available around the world, with free international delivery on offer.