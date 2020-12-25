There are an abundance of CBD products available these days, especially when it comes to CBD oils and tinctures. This naturally derived compound has taken the health and wellness industries by storm, and the popularity continues to spread as the year winds down.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many compounds present in hemp and cannabis plants. Sometimes confused with its popular cousin THC, cannabidiol is the non-intoxicating counterpart that has a multitude of benefits. From pain management to stress relief to combating diagnosed epilepsy, CBD could be a great additional to your daily wellness routine.

With all the products on the market and still emerging today, sometimes it can be tricky to know you are getting a top-notch CBD oil, in both quality, purity and price. Here at Real Tested CBD, we take all the guess-work out of the CBD shopping experience. Our independent lab test results can verify or dispute label claims, indicate a pass or fail on pesticide and solvent tests, as well as ensure you are getting all the bang for your buck. Check out our Best CBD Oils for an entire list of tested products. Here is a short and concise breakdown of our top five CBD oil choices for 2020 so far:

Top 5 CBD Oils of 2020:

Blue Ribbon Hemp’s Broad Spectrum 5000mg Tincture comes in with our number one spot. This potent CBD oil actually tests above its label claim, with a total of 5336mg of CBD, as well as almost 50mg of CBN and 85mg of CBG. This oil contains zero traces of THC, making it an ideal choice for those who don’t wish for the “intoxicating” feeling often associated with THC. This oil offers a great value for active CBD, costing you just about $0.02 per milligram.

Second on our short-list is Lazarus Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Tincture. This high-quality CBD oil also comes in over the label claims, with a whopping 6460mg of CBD, 229mg of CBD, 92mg of CBG and 215mg of THC – almost every rare cannabinoid we like to see. Lazarus Naturals full spectrum oil is truly a full spectrum CBD product, with a significant amount of THC that creates the “ entourage effect .” If you have drug testing concerns, this may not be the choice for you, but if you are drug-test free and not worried about THC, this is a great potent CBD oil.

Next up we bring you Functional Remedies Hand-Pressed Whole-Plant Hemp Oil. This CBD oil tested accurately to label claims and contains all the rare cannabinoids we like to see, CBD plus CBC, CBN, CBG and THC. With flying colors on pesticide and solvent tests, this is a great choice for a quality CBD oil and gets a highly recommend from our experts and high score of 90 out of 100 on our scorecard.

Hemptown USA’s 1200mg CBD Tincture is our fourth pick for Best CBD Oils. This product is advertised as THC free and tests accurately to all label claims. There is no THC present, but all the other rare cannabinoids are there, and even a little extra CBD with a total of 1379mg. This is another great choice for anyone interested in CBD but with drug testing concerns or worries about THC.

Last but certainly not least is Receptra Naturals Full Spectrum Hemp Extract plus Turmeric. This high quality CBD oil is packed with all the rare cannabinoids, giving it a highly recommend from our expert review staff and test results. There is an incredible 124mg of CBC, one of the highest we have seen from any oil. With the addition of turmeric in this CBD oil, it could serve as a doubly good choice for combating inflammation.

Honorable Mention: Tribe CBD Oil Tincture 1000mg Natural Flavor

We have to list Tribe CBD’s 1000 mg tincture as an honorable mention, being that this CBD oil also received a score of 90 from our expert CBD review staff. Tribe CBD Oil Tincture tests perfectly to the label claim for CBD content (just 39 mg over), and contains 0 THC as advertised. This broad-spectrum CBD oil from Tribe is appropriately priced, passed residual solvent & pesticides tests, and is a great choice for anyone looking for a broad spectrum CBD oil.

Key Takeaways: Top 5 CBD Oils of 2020

When it comes to finding a high-quality CBD oil that you know you can trust, turn to us at Real Tested CBD. We test CBD products in our independent labs to ensure you are getting the highest quality product, with nothing short of accurate potency, purity and value. Each of these five products passed solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors, label claims are right on the money, and the value is there for each high-quality CBD oil.