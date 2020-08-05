Since its genesis in 2009, cryptocurrency has dramatically disrupted the finance industry with a new frontier on how to transact financially. While for some, it’s been an opportunity to grow and strategize their finances, for others, crypto remains, well, cryptic. One up-and-coming company has recently launched a new crypto product that will help bridge the gap between traditional fiat currency and digital. Through a strategic affiliate agreement, Beyond Global has launched an unparalleled ecosystem for crypto, exchange, digital wallet services and more with CoinZoom , a U.S. based, regulated, institutional-grade digital currency trading platform.

Despite crypto being the shiny new toy in the finance world, the new technology might seem daunting for those well versed in traditional finance. But with this new development from Beyond Global and CoinZoom, for the first time ever, members will experience and have access to a perfect balance between modern and traditional finance. Through the newly formed advantageous relationship between Beyond Global and CoinZoom, a fully licensed crypto exchange corporation, crypto transacting is accessible more than ever before. The Beyond Global x CoinZoom partnership will now offer and provide vast crypto services to members across 90 different countries.

As essentially the first-ever financial institution to offer a “crypto debit card,” Beyond Global and CoinZoom are revolutionizing the way we transact finances. CoinZoom is the first U.S. based exchange to offer its own Visa debit card that allows users to seamlessly spend their crypto at over 53 million merchats that accept Visa. With the capability to function digital via trendy e-pay apps like Apple Pay or digital wallets on smartphones, the Beyond Global and CoinZoom debit card additionally allows members to use a physical debit card—with both options linked to a member’s CoinZoom crypto wallet.

Furthermore, the perks and benefits of the Beyond Wallet are unprecedented, with rewards that offer members 5% cash back as well as additional earnings when other members make qualified transactions on the exchange. With a function like this, members are able to earn from transaction fees across the network of members, so the rewards are perpetual. The CoinZoom platform additionally offers member-to-member transfers for free through the ZoomMe feature. With amenities, rewards, and vast functions like these, Beyond Global is forging a new path for the finance industry as a direct sales company, one that other major financial institutions will be sure to follow.

Developed by innovator and financial entrepreneur Travis Bott, Beyond Global conducts business across six continents and 90 countries worldwide. To learn more about the Beyond Global and CoinZoom Visa debit card, visit https://www.beyond.global/wallet/ .

About CoinZoom:

CoinZoom is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team's vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, and other top digital currency pairs. The team's decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers' digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in over 45 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland. Beyond Global is an institutional customer of CoinZoom’s.