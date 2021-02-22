Bitberry Finance (bbr.finance), the No.1 cryptocurrency wallet service provider Bitberry Wallet for Defi projects in Korea, announced on 19 February 2021 that it has completed full security audit from CertiK, security auditing company.

CertiK conducted security audit for 'Bitberry Finance' project from February 12th to 19th.Two consultants from CertiK directly reviewed the vulnerability of Bitberry Finance and provided reporting by using static analysis and manual review methods.

CertiK leads blockchain security by pioneering the use of cutting-edge formal verification technology on smart contracts and blockchains. Unlike traditional security audits, Formal Verification mathematically proves program correctness and hacker-resistance over decades.Under the guidance of “Zhong Shao,” co-founder and professor at Yale University, audits have been conducted on more than 175 projects around the world. It has formed strategic alliances with global cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, and Huobi as well as public blockchains such as NEO, ICON, and QuarkChain.

Bitberry Finance has successfully introduced the existing DeFi platform and a completely new method to access the way of staking, LP supply, SmartFarm and MultiFarm by exchanging fBBR, which is the miner token via SODA token.Since then, it has introduced one-stop zap farming through Ethereum, and has added LP token mining that combines fBBR and BBR. In the future, Yield Farming Model Season 2 (so called 'BBS') will be released soon, and a new model, 'BitberryDex', is scheduled to be launched on February 28th.This is the world's first referral structure model implemented as a smart contract. In addition, additional security audits will be conducted.

In recent circumstances as attention from overseas communities is remarkably growing since hosting 3 consecutive AMAs, the completion of Certik audit is expected to be a positive signal to the global success of 'Bitberry Finance'.The security audit report released by CertiK can be found at on Bitberry Medium page.

