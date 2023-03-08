New Delhi, March 8 : German luxury auto behemoth BMW has launched the new BMW X3 20d M Sport in the Indian market. The new model of the X3 SUV arrived sans its petrol version, as the company has discontinued all petrol variants of the X3 in India.

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport comes in all-diesel version with revamped styling, added new features and safety, priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Read on to know more details.

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport – Exterior & Interior :

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport luxury SUV boasts of even sportier looks with its refreshed styling. It flaunts restyled front and rear bumpers, blacked-out window frame, large 20-inch alloys, sporty blue-painted brake callipers, diffuser and roof rail.

The BMW X3’s cabin has been also endowed with a more up-class visual appeal with a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, brushed aluminum trim, M-spec leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, head-up display, a 360-degree camera, Harman Kardon Surround Sound system along with 16 speakers and a panoramic glass roof among much more.

The new BMW X3 also offers boot capacity of 550 litres that can be further expanded to a humongous 1600 litres by folding down the rear seats that come with 40/20/40 split function.

BMW X3 20d M Sport - Safety :

The new BMW X3 20d M Sport is endowed with advanced safety features like Dynamic Stability Control, Attentiveness Assistance, Cornering Brake Control, side-impact protection, multiple airbags, electric parking brake with auto hold, crash sensor, electronic vehicle immobilizer, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and much more.

BMW X3 20d M Sport - Engine & Transmission :

The BMW X3 20d M Sport gets powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 190bhp of max power and 400Nm of peak torque. The oil-burner is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard along with the company’s all-4 wheel drivetrain.

