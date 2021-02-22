Brent Duffey has just concluded the filming of a new documentary on Colombia that aims to introduce the world to the nation's culture and the friendly people in it. The documentary 'Mucho Gusto Colombia' looks at the country's cultural heritage and its variety of delicious meals, showing the world a part of Colombia that is often ignored by popular media.

"I want people to know that life in Colombia is much richer than the vices it offers. I met so many loving people here," Brent Duffey said.

Colombia remains one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse countries globally, with more than 50 million inhabitants. The country also boasts of a rich cultural heritage that reflects the influences of the early culture of Spain of the 16th century and a variety of Amerindian civilizations, European settlement, forced African labor, and immigration from Europe. Unfortunately, the world seems to know very little about Colombia's amazingness and how beautiful living in the country is, especially as the media seems obsessed with putting out the vice and crime in the country. However, Brent Duffey is looking to change this narrative with his new documentary. Post-production is set to conclude in early June 2021.

Brent Duffey highlighted the Colombian culture, using his expertise and creativity behind the camera to detail unknown yet interesting facts about the country. Brent also recently finished producing a short film that will be screened at many film festivals around the United States in the coming months. The film stars Jack Rain and Jennifer Field. Titled 'Jim's Gibberish,' the dark comedy was directed, co-written, and produced by Brent Duffey.

As an actor, Brent Duffey is known for his roles in Hickok, Betrayed, and The Final Wish. He is managed by Henry Penzi, which also represents Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Stipe Miocic, and Bob Menery, to name a few.

Know more about Brent Duffey : https://www.instagram.com/brentduffey/