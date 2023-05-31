New Delhi, May 31 : Indian auto market is experiencing great growth, and it is also getting innumerable new car launches making the competition stiffer than ever before. Like every year, this year will also witness a number of very important and fascinating new model launches.

As year 2023 reaches the end of its first half with June, we expect to see at least 3 very important car launches and debut in India. Let’s check them out. Kia Seltos Facelift Caught Testing in Top X-Line Variant Revealing Design Changes Ahead of India Launch.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Ending the long wait for a Maruti Gypsy replacement, the company introduced the Jimny 5-door in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The Jimny lifestyle SUV comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 105PS of power and 134Nm of peak torque paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission option.

The Jimny gets empowered by AWD drivetrain and a low range gearbox as standard. The SUV will be laden with features like six airbags, a rear parking camera, LED headlamps with a washer, a 9-inch touchscreen system among much more. The Jimny is likely to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate

Honda has announced the world premiere of its brand new Elevate SUV in India on June 6. After many years an all-new Honda car launch will take place in India that will be pitched in the highly competitive midsized SUV segment that already has many established models like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

The Elevate SUV will launch with the City’s 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine, while the strong hybrid powertrain is also expected at a later date. The Elevate will get endowed with features like an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen system, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, up to six airbags, and probably ADAS tech as well.

Mercedes Benz AMG SL55

After more than a decade Mercedes Benz will be bringing back the quintessential ‘SL’ nameplate to India. The new seventh-gen Mercedes Benz SL will be launching in India in its powerful AMG 55 4MATIC+ avatar.

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 will boast of its iconic styling and premium built and features along with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering. At its heart will be the beastly 4-litre twin-turbo V8 powertrain that can make it do the 0- 100kmph sprint in just 3.9 seconds. It is expected to be tagged at around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

