New Delhi, January 10: Honda Elevate Black Edition and Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition launched in India with new features responding to the market demand. Both the Honda Elevate 2025 models come in Cyrstal Black colour option in CVT and manual transmission options. The Honda Elevate SUVs have fewer notable design changes while the engine remains the same.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition ZX MT is launched at INR 15,51,000, and the Honda Elevate Black Edition ZX CVT variant is introduced at INR 16,73,000. Both are ex-showroom prices in Delhi. On the other hand, the Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition ZX MT variant will be sold in the Indian market at INR 15,71,000, and the Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition ZX CVT variant is available at INR 16,93,000. The bookings are open at Honda dealerships in India. 2025 Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor Launched in India With New Updates; Check Prices, Specifications and Features.

Honda Elevate Black Edition, Black Signature Edition Specifications and Features

After adding it to models like Amaze, City and City Hybrid, Honda has introduced the Black Edition to its Elevate SUV for the first time. The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition come with design upgrades, most notably the all-black theme on the outside. The models get black alloy wheels with silver finish on the front and door, roof rails, and skid plates on the rear. They include chrome accents on the upper grille and the "Black Edition" badging on the rear and front sides.

Inside, the Elevate Black and Elevate Signature Black models have an all-black interior, including black leatherette seats with black stitches, all-black armrests and door pads, a dashboard, and so on. The cars get seven-colour ambient lighting. In terms of features, the models get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 7-inch semi-digital driver display, a sunroof, ABS, ESC, EBD, Hill Hold Assist, and ADAS features, including six airbags for safety. Mercedes-Benz India To Unveil 8 New Models in 2025 After Registering Highest-Ever Sales With 19,565 Units in Country in 2024.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition continues with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed MT or CVT gearbox. The engine can produce a maximum of 120 bhp and 145 Nm peak torque.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).