David Johnson Jr. who also goes by the name “DJ Johnson” is 22 years old Basketball Player who turned his dreams into a reality. Hailing from the city of San Antonio, Texas, David Johnson is a full time athlete & an entrepreneur who has associated himself with entrepreneurs similar to him.

DJ Johnson’s Life

David Johnson is also a travelling freak. He found himself to be a backpacker, as his passion is not limited to sports and his entrepreneurial skills. He loves to travel often and goes on numerous trips with his family and his girlfriend.

Ever since he was a child, he was fond of basketball players. He made basketball players his mentors to progress further in life, inspiring from Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawaii Leonard, James Harden, Russell Rosebrook, and Paul George, he studies these basketball legends which reminds him of how he plays basketball and is willing to be as good as them.

The Hustle to Success

Being a thriving entrepreneur and having a mindset of abundance, David turned his lifelong wish into a reality. DJ Johnson started to explore his extraordinary love for basketball since he was in elementary all the way through high school to this day. He made an outstanding career breakthrough when he scored records at James Madison high school that he attended in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Continuing his passion for basketball career at Saint Philip’s College from 2016–2017, then transferred to Victoria college which he attended from 2017–2018.

His time at Victoria College rather turned out to be full of achievements when he was awarded the Male Athlete Academic Award for having the highest GPA in the men’s basketball program and received an offer from Mount Mercy University to play basketball at their school from 2018–2020.

The achievements he gained during his road to success, resonated so deeply with him that he starts looking forward to finish his college basketball career at a different university for his senior season.

Giving Back to the Community

David wants to inspire others with his life. Willing to leave behind a legacy so that his name can be recalled in golden words and how hard he worked to transform his dream into a reality. He wishes the best for others and to learn from his journey, to encourage them to never give up and follow their dreams, no matter how big or how small.

The sole purpose of DJ Johnson pursuing his career in basketball is to make a name for his family and himself, and to leave behind a legacy of his own.

DJ Johnson’s father was also a basketball player who left this world back in 2005. To continue his legacy, he wears the #23 as his jersey number because that was his father’s basketball number.

Being raised by a single parent, since his father passed away, he has been taken care by his mother who indeed is a very strong woman, who raised DJ Johnson and his brother all on her own. To give back to his mother and make his family proud, David Johnson is working hard and not leaving any stone unturned in his journey to success.

DJ Johnson’s Upcoming Life Plans

Having a promising & bright career, David Johnson sees himself covering up overseas basketball.

In the upcoming years he sees himself in a wedlock with his beautiful girlfriend Natasha Popovich and living a prosperous lifestyle, having two kids, wishing to be twins.

He plans on continuing his passion for travelling the world together with his family. Seeing himself continuing his career as an accomplished basketball player or as a full time head college basketball coach.

DJ Johnson holds a strong faith in God. Making sure he remains to have God in his life at all times, as it’s the Lord who is going to help him succeed, thus being close to him and when chasing his dreams, because only God can grant him the lifestyle he wishes to have.

