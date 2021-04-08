Gudi Padwa 2021 which is also known as Maharashtrian New Year is approaching. Gudi Padwa is considered a New Year and people tend to purchase new things. We often see people purchasing vehicles and car dealers provide several discounts on this auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. Here are the special discount deals and exciting offers on cars that one can not miss this festive month. Gudi Padwa 2019 Discounts & Offers on Cars: Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits on Maruti Alto, Ertiga, Tata Tigor, Toyota Innova Crysta & Hyundai Grand i10 & Honda City.

Honda Amaze-

Honda Amaze SMT Petrol is available for booking with a cash discount of up to Rs 17,000. Buyers can also avail of Rs 17,105 off on FOC accessories and a discount on car exchange worth Rs 15,000. On the other hand, Honda Amaze SMT Petrol Grade is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, up to Rs 23,851 and Rs 15,000 on exchange deals.

Honda Amaze (File Photo)

Tata Harrier-

Tata Motor's popular Harrier is up for grab during this festive month. Tata Harrier Except CAMO, Darl Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ can be booked online with an exchange offer of Rs 40,000 and customers also get a Rs 25,000 discount via consumer scheme.

Tata Harrier (Photo Credits: Tata)

Mahindra Alturas G4-

Customers can get their hands on the Mahindra Alturas G4 4WD BS6 diesel with up to Rs 2.20 lakh off via cash offer, up to Rs 50,000 off on exchange deals, up to Rs 16,000 off on corporate offer and Rs 20,000 on other offers. Mahindra Alturas G4 flagship SUV gets a 2.2-litre motor turbocharged diesel engine that generates a power of 181PS and a torque of 420Nm.

Mahindra Alturas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nissan Kicks-

Nissan Kicks is available with cash benefits of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus up to Rs 50,000 and an additional discount of Rs 10,000. The SUV comes in two petrol engine options - 1.3-litre turbo petrol that generates 154 bhp of power and 254 Nm of peak torque. The second petrol mill is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. Both options are coupled with manual and CVT transmission.

Nissan Kicks BS6 Details Revealed (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

