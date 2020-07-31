Dr. Jonathan Kung might be a gastroenterologist, but that is only his day job. When he is not examining the gastrointestinal tracts of his patients, Jonathan is focusing on his other passions in life, such as health & fitness, fashion, social media networking, and helping people.

“Your career should never define the life you live,” Jonathan said. “It is better to pursue a life that excites you and brings you happiness. This kind of life will be different for everyone. It all depends on your particular interests and personal goals.”

The Desire to Help Others

For Jonathan, his personal goals involve helping other people. That is why he became a doctor in the first place. However, he doesn’t only want to help people with their gastrointestinal tracts. He wants to help them achieve balance in their lives by emphasizing the importance of health, wellness, and focusing on their personal goals and interests.

Social media networking has given him an international platform to share his knowledge and ideas with people on a global scale. Jonathan enjoys meeting new people globally that he would never have met before if it weren’t for social media. Not only has he helped them realize their true potential, but they’ve helped him realize his own potential as well.

“There are so many possibilities for my own life that I have never considered before,” Jonathan said. “You don’t need to be a doctor or Ivy League graduate to influence other people’s lives and show them a better path to take. Social media can be used for such a good purpose if someone with a kind heart takes the time to listen to others and offer them suggestions.”

Parental Sacrifices

Jonathan first experienced kindness and generosity from his parents. They did not have much as young adults in New York City, but they learned English quickly, educated themselves tirelessly, and worked hard day and night, to create opportunities for themselves. When Jonathan graduated from high school, his parents encouraged him to go all the way in his academic career. This meant going through university training and up through medical school to become a doctor.

“My parents wanted me to have the best education possible,” Jonathan said. “They sacrificed a lot and supported me while I pursued a better life for myself. Words cannot express the level of love and kindness they showed to me throughout my life. They always encouraged me to work hard and pursue every opportunity that came my way. I like to think that I’ll do the same for my children someday too.”

The Social Media Doctor

Jonathan now offers guidance and advice to his patients and the people he meets on social media. He encourages them to focus on their life goals and not to get sidetracked by distractions or negative people. In fact, Jonathan makes it a habit to only surround himself with people who are positive and encouraging, just like his parents were to him.

“If you have negative people in your life, get away from them immediately,” Jonathan said. “Their negative energy can bring your spiritual energy down. But if you are around people with positive energy, then your spiritual energy will rise. If social media is what you need to use to find that positive energy, then use it.”