The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that, as per e-vahan portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the details of number of electric vehicles registered in India since 2020 to 2023 (till 15.03.2023) are as under:

Year Total Count 2020 1,23,092 2021 3,27,976 2022 10,15,196 2023 (till 15-03-2023) 2,56,980

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has given incentives to buyers and manufacturers of electric vehicles through following three schemes:

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India): The Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme initially for a period of five years commencing from 1stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crore. Under FAME-India Scheme phase-II, incentives are provided to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles.

The incentive is linked to battery capacity i.e. Rs. 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20% of the cost of vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been increased to Rs. 15,000/KWh from Rs. 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20% to 40% of the cost of vehicle w.e.f. 11thJune, 2021.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automotive Sector: The Government on 15th Sep., 2021 approved the PLI Scheme for Automotive Sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crores to support domestic manufacturing of vehicles. Electric vehicles are covered under this PLI scheme. PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC):The Government on 12thMay, 2021 approved PLI Scheme for manufacturing of ACC in thecountry with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 18,100 crore. Thescheme envisages to establish a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country for 50 GWh. Additionally, 5GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under theScheme.

