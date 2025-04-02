New Delhi, April 2: The Ministry of Heavy Industries has achieved sales of more than 13 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, marking a significant stride towards cleaner, greener and more sustainable mobility which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Net Zero’ by 2070. In FY25, a total of 11,49,334 electric two-wheelers (e-2W) were sold, reflecting a 21 per cent increase compared to 9,48,561 units sold in FY24.

Similarly, the sales of electric three-wheelers e-3W (L5) reached 1,59,235 units in FY 2024-25, marking a 57 per cent growth over the 1,01,581 units sold in the previous financial year, according to the Ministry of Heavy Industries. The ministry notified the PM E-DRIVE Scheme in September last year to provide impetus to the green mobility and development of the EV manufacturing eco-system in the country. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years up to 31.03.2026.

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 implemented by the Ministry for the period of six months from 01.04.2024 to 30.09.2024, is subsumed in PM E-DRIVE scheme. “Under the PM E-DRIVE scheme in FY 2024-25, 10,10,101 e-2W, 1,22,982 nos of e-3W (L5) have been registered in VAHAN portal. Sales of more than one million of EVs have taken place in this FY2024-25,” informed the ministry. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is driving the global transition to sustainable mobility.

The achievement of over 1 million EVs sales is a testament to the success of MHI’s flagship schemes, including FAME, EMPS, and PM E-DRIVE. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant India,” said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy. The production-linked incentive (PLI) Auto scheme is transforming India's automotive sector by driving sustainable and advanced manufacturing. L&T Technology Services Signs EURO 50 Million Deal With Leading European Automotive OEM.

Under this initiative, 18 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have applied, playing a crucial role in accelerating the electric mobility revolution and strengthening the nation’s journey towards a self-reliant and future-ready automotive ecosystem. India's e-mobility sector is gaining momentum, driven by government initiatives, technological advancements and environmental concerns.

