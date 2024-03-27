New Delhi, March 27: Force Gurkha 5-door is the highly anticipated car that has been rumoured for the past few months. It was reported that the new Force Gurkha with five door would be launched in the last quarter of 2023; however, no such rumours were true. In December 2023, there were reports about the Force Gurkha 5-door launching in January or February 2024. A new report said that Force Motors released the trailer of its upcoming 5-door Force Gurkha.

According to the report by Autocar India, Force Motors had been testing its new Force Gurkha SUV with 5-door for a long time and finally released the first teaser of the model. The 5-door Force Gurkha testing mules had been spotted in India multiple times, reportedly hinting at the pre-production stage. The report highlighted that the much-awaited will finally come in mid-2024. Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features,

Force Gurkha 5-door Interior and Exterior Design

The report mentioned that the Force Gurkha 5-door added new square headlamps, replacing the circular design of previous models. The report mentioned that the upcoming SUV will feature 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also hinted that the front and rear bumpers of the upcoming Force Gurkha with five doors would also be revised. The two new doors would be added to the car.

It also mentioned that the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door would have the same cabin without many changes. The report said that the new lifestyle SUV might add a shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob. Autocar India said it would be placed next to the driver's seat at the centre console. The report said that Force Motors could introduce multiple sitting layouts in the upcoming 5-door variant. In terms of other features, the Gurkha 5-door will reportedly have a 2,825mm wheelbase, and compared to the Force Gurkha 3-door, it could be 425mm longer. Citroen Basalt Vision, New Compact SUV Coupe Developed for Indian Consumers, Set To Be Revealed on March 27; Check More Details.

Force Gurkha 5-door Price in India (Expected)

The report said that the Gurkha 5-door might be launched at Rs 1 or Rs 1.5 more than the Gurkha 3-door model, which has an ex-showroom price of Rs 15.10 lakh. According to the report, the Gurkha 5-door model might be introduced with a 2.6-litre diesel engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).