New Delhi, March 26: Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift soon in India. The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to arrive with the latest technology and design in the hatchback segment in India. The next-gen Suzuki Swift is anticipated to deliver performance and will likely have advanced safety features for its customers.

As per a report of English Jagran, the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is gearing up for its Indian debut following its unveiling in Japan. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is also one of the top-selling cars in India. The next-gen Swift might also continue to maintain its popularity among auto enthusiasts in India.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift might be built based on the HEARTECT platform. The HEARTECT platform offers a lightweight and sturdy frame. The interior of the car might also have improvements by reducing vibration, harshness and noise levels for a comfortable driving experience. The next-gen Suzuki Swift is expected to have LED headlamps, wireless smartphone connectivity, keyless entry and a rearview camera with parking assists.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is rumoured to be powered by a new three-cylinder petrol engine that might deliver a power output of 82bhp and 112Nm of torque. The new Suzuki Swift will likely come with two models, which might include manual and CVT versions. The manual variant might accelerate from 0 to 100 KM in 12.5 seconds and the CVT model is expected to reach from 0 to 100 KM in 11.9 seconds.

The car might be also equipped with a 12V mild hybrid system with a self-charging feature, which includes a 10Ah lithium-ion battery pack. The new Swift will likely come with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which is expected to include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring for safety.

