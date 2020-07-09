There is a groundbreaking movement that is taking the city of Toronto, Ontario, by storm. The organization GenXT is a community focused on helping individuals, and students learn skill sets that will pay them for a lifetime. GenXT has been able to help many people learn skills such as investing and trading. This helps students especially to work less hours and focus more on school. They have created an online community that encourages growth, and supports people who are looking to improve their mindsets.

GenXT offers many different options for someone to join their organization and learn. They offer a community of like minded individuals’ that support and encourage all newcomers who join them. This creates a stimulating and engaging learning environment. As Jim Rohn said “we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with.” Their system of learning involves surrounding new members with people who are driven to learn, which in turn helps them to learn faster and more efficiently. They also offer constant mentorship from top earners in their industry including one on one sessions. Every member of the organization receives access to the top traders and investors in the GenXT network. From day one someone has the ability to plug into a system that teaches you how to become your own trader.

This movement has become massive, and is making a large impact on the lives of people around the world, and in Toronto. Everyday new people are plugging into GenXT and starting their journey to becoming their own trader. It is incredible to think that this entire organization started with just one person. Matthew Fernandez is the founder of GenXT and he wants everyone to know the vision he has for this organization. He says “Our mission has always been to make the biggest impact, and to help the most people while doing it. We truly feel that with the platform and system we have in place we can help anyone learn how to trade and become profitable. As long as people are willing to learn the skill set of trading, and understand it does take time to master it, we have the system in place to teach them. I truly believe with what we have here at GenXT we can make a massive global impact.” Their organization now has over 1000 happy members, and is scaling fast. They are helping millennials globally, even in places like the Bahamas. GenXT has helped almost 100 people in the Bahamas so far, which is no small feat. This is a place where the cost of living is one of the highest in the entire world.

The leader of GenXT in the Bahamas Koen Dean, had this to say: “It is amazing, almost every week someone is sending me a testimonial telling me how GenXT has changed their current situation. This is important because many people in my country get to a point where they are stuck in their lives. They do not know what to do next, but GenXT has been able to give people here in the Bahamas control over their life. That is what makes GenXT truly special.” It is always inspiring to see organizations that help people from all situations and all walks of life. GenXT is truly unique in all of the work they are doing in Toronto, and worldwide. We can truly see that GenXT is living up to their slogan #GenXTChangesLives. This is an organization you are going to want to keep your eye on.