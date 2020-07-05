With bold and out-of-box flavors, Stuffed-Cookies has become a brand and has reached the big league of cookie centered businesses.

In the nation-wide lockdown due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a reluctance to have stored goods and consumers have highlighted the need for homemade products. In such times, many small scale businesses have flourished, people have taken up to online shopping of essential and nonessential products. One such homegrown business that has boomed is that of the firm, Stuffed Cookies. The company was established in 2014 by a 22-year-old Jenn, and it was an instant hit.

If you like cookies, but wish their centers were stuffed with Nutella, salted caramel, and more, you're in luck! You can both order nationwide or place an order for pick up from their new facility in North Hollywood to get your mouth watering cookie fix.

What Are Stuffed Cookies?

Naming her business after her most popular product makes complete sense when you learn just what stuffed cookies are and what goes into making them.

Thanks to unique combinations and flavors you may not find anywhere else, you get one-of-a-kind cookies that will have you buying more before you are even finished with the ones you have. They offer a diverse rotating menu that keeps their customer base intrigued and ready for the next cookie release. They constantly try and experiment with different kinds of cookies, and have added new flavors such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teddy Graham Funfetti, Chocolate Biscoff, and Blueberry Cheesecake. Consistency in taste and exquisitely made products have created a dedicated set of customers, who only order cookies from Stuffed-Cookies. The company has also been invited to many fun press events and has been featured in various press articles of KTLA5, LA weekly, Buzzfeed, Good Morning America, and more.

If you like soft cookies, then these are for you. You can also pop them into the oven for a few minutes and experience these flavorful cookies melt in your mouth.

The cookies are individually handcrafted under the personal supervision of Jenn, which gives it that special home-made touch. The success of this company's brand is the home-made feel, the continued persistence & consistently maintaining the same delightful taste since its inception. The company has continuously grown and has also catered to custom orders, which has catapulted in it becoming a well-known brand. In the times of pandemic, many people have started sending cookies & gifts to one another for special occasions nationwide, and the company has benefited because of its hygiene & reach.

Stuffed Cookies has continued to double in growth every year since opening, and recently the revenue of the brand has increased five-fold times. Stuffed-Cookies have joined the big league of cookie-service brands, and the consistency of home-made taste is the result of the overwhelming success.