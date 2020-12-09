The weird food combinations are not going to end anytime soon. People seem to love experimenting with different food items and serving as one, that is enough to kill your appetite. Recently, someone made Ferrero Rocher Manchurian. If you thought that was disgusting, wait for it. This man dreamt of a hand-shaped cookie, stuffed with Greek salad. Wait; what? We don’t know whether we should call it a ‘dream food,’ as it is nothing less than a nightmare, but the Twitter user surely tried making it and even went on to share the recipe. He posted pictures of how he made this weird food combo that he claims to have seen in the dream.

The Internet has come up with some of the weirdest food combinations; someone could ever think of. And the pandemic has forced people to try out different recipes, giving some of them a chance to gross people out with their disgusting recipe ideas. Kiwi Pizza, Maggi Panipuri in India, and more, social media users surely tried some of the most odd food combinations to treat their taste buds. And the recent salad-stuffed cookie joins the list too.

Twitter user @thatfrood posted pictures that he recently had a dream about this food called, King’s Head—a hand-shaped cookie, stuffed with salad and so he wanted to try it. “I had a dream where there was a food called “King’s Hand”, a hollow hand made of m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad. I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week long effort.”

Here's the Salad-Stuffed Cookie

I had a dream where there was a food called “King’s Hand”, a hollow hand made of m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad. I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week long effort. pic.twitter.com/tMVutcj9H8 — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Yes, it took him a week to finally figure out how to bake the salad-stuffed cookie. He captured the entire process and shared the pictures of his several attempts before finally baking the weird recipe.

Those Who Wanted to Know the Recipe

some people would like to know how to make King’s Hand. I don’t claim to know all the answers, but here is how I did it. First, you will need to make a mold of a hand. For this I used food grade silicon putty safe up to 400 deg. I ordered it online. It takes an hour to go solid pic.twitter.com/vSqkVbCRPd — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Prepare the Dough

Next, make m&m cookie dough. I just took some recipe off online. Fill your mold with the dough. Set the oven to a lower temp than the recipe requires (mine was 325 vs 375) and bake for like 2-3 times as long. Put the m&ms for the nails and knuckles in first pic.twitter.com/gtFR9HzGcT — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Here's the Third Step

Take it out and scoop out dough for the base and to make it hollow. Flatten the scooped out stuff into a thin sheet and put in the oven to bake, along with the hand again. I dunno, I did like 10 minutes. Raise the temp back up to bc now you want it hot and baked pic.twitter.com/rVoyHKTFgJ — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Voila??

Take it out and freeze it! Gotta be cool and solid to demold. Chop up the Greek salad meanwhile. When it is solid remove from the mold, cut around the hand to remove the overhanging edges, fill with salad, cover with base, and you have the King’s Hand pic.twitter.com/QmJxajchDK — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Do you want to try baking it? This is one more incident that shows how absolutely wild we have let ourselves in the kitchen this year. Our collective ability to rise above regular pizzas or cookies of yesteryear onto weirder food trends is horrifying. However, some strange trends are quite impressive too!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).