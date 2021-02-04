Gloria Ochelli Is Taking the E-Commerce World by Giant Strides.

It is imperative to take a moment to recognise women making giant strides into the business world. Gloria Ochelli is a reminder that dreams come true if you have the courage to pursue them. The e-commerce world is largely a male-dominated world, but Gloria was not moved by the intimidation.

She has now mastered the act of generating multiple six figures selling on Ebay, Amazon, Etsy and other online selling platforms.

Due of her success, she wants to empower other women to reach for their goals and never put a limit on their dreams, which is why she is starting amentorship program.

Over the past 5 years, Gloria was able to create her own multiple six-figure generating process with just £90 investment. She is the definition of the word true grit. With keen eye for business opportunities and a passion for solving problems and optimising business processes, Gloria has been able to rinse and repeat the business process.

She plans to share her e-commerce strategies, secrets to launching brands, and e-commerce tactics. Her mission now, is to mentor and empower others to be able to look up to her journey for inspiration and accountability. Gloria has spent years on mastering her craft and plan to put all into her new training course, E-commerce Success Hub.

The training course teaches how to start an e-commerce business from home. It covers sourcing products, dropship, wholesale, seller fulfilled/FBA, private label, and digital marketing hacks for different selling platforms.

She manages multiple businesses currently, and plan to spend some time mentoring her students at same time and that the main reason she plans to take limited student to enable her have equal attention to each of her student asking questions.

Gloria’s decision in laying off her nursing career was an answer to a lifelong question on her capabilities. At first her future looked bleak, as she failed multiple times when starting out on her e-commerce journey, but on the long run, everything fell into place for her: a serial entrepreneur, multiple business owner, a six-figure multiple e-commerce seller and now a coach. Gloria plan to launch new products this year, that will surely thrust her career to greater heights.

Gloria has disrupted the e-commerce space for women as she sums up another successful year. Her main focus for the year is to inspire other women and aspiring online entrepreneurs to take charge of their lives just as she has done.

To know more about Gloria Ochelli, check out her website

