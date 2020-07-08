In these times when social media has such a vast reach, one can work on their dreams while they are also studying. That's exactly what Salaman Rasoli is doing. He holds a BS in Cellular & Molecular Biology and numerous other degrees pertaining to nutrition and dietetics, health science, and kinesiology. Salaman is currently a second year PA student pursuing a career in Pediatric Cardio-Thoracic surgery. But Salaman Rasoli is also a fitness enthusiast which reflects on his Instagram page and his personality.

Salaman Rasoli is a well-known young health influencer. Just take one glance at his Instagram page and one will have an idea of how informative it is. He is quite serious when it comes to health, fitness and exercising and believes that keeping up with ideal physical wellbeing is the golden ticket of maximizing longevity and being the best versions of ourselves.

On social media, among his followers, he is known under alias “salamancode”. Salaman shared his thoughts on why it's important for people to focus on their physical health. He said, "A lot of people in today’s society want a fast fix for everything, and I believe this is what is going to hurt individuals in the long-run."

Salaman further said, "You can do all the fancy botox injections etc. but there is no shortcut to a longer healthier life without proper diet, rest, and exercise. What inspired me to get into medicine and health and fitness, is if you think about it we are blessed to be one of the only few species, if not the only ones who have complete control in regards to our phenotype."

Even if Salaman Rasoli is a medical student and a health influencer, he takes out time to focus on his body. He knows very well how to maintain a balance between social life, education, life as an influencer and fitness. This is the mantra we all need to crack one day. It is clear Salaman is passionate about what he preaches and loves to educate whoever is interested in learning more about the human body.