New Delhi, June 9: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has introduced a new variant of the Dio scooter, named as the Dio H-Smart, which enriches the brand’s new H-Smart two-wheeler range.

The new Honda Dio H-Smart is the new top-end model in the Dio scooter own range and has been listed on the company’s official website, priced at Rs 77,712 (ex-showroom). While the bookings for the new top Dio variant is underway, Honda has also hiked up the prices for the existing Dio variants, with a new starting range of 70,211 for the STD OBD2 variant, while the the DLX OBD2 model now costs Rs 74,212 (prices, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV To Debut in July; Here’s All That We Know So Far About the Toyota Innova Hycross Derivative.

Honda Dio H-Smart – Expected Features & Powertrain Details

Honda has not offered any details regarding the new Dio H-Smart variant on its website, except for the price. However, the new model is expected to come loaded with similar features as that of the Honda Activa H-Smart variant. This means, we can safely expect the Dio H-Smart to flaunt new alloy wheels, more efficient tires, and a smart key fob. At present, the existing Dio variants offer steel wheel covers and tubeless tires.

The primary attraction of the H-Smart variant lies in its smart key that offers a number of innovative features, such as Anti-theft system that activates the engine immobilizer when the smart key is away over 2-meter range from the scooter, and with the key in the mentioned range enable the handle, seat and fuel cap to be unlocked. A push and rotating the rotary knob is enough to ignite the motor of the scooter, while there’s a simple start/stop switch to start and stop the scooter. Hyundai, Kia Viral Car Theft: The South Korean Auto Major Sister Concerns Face Lawsuit in US Over Car Thefts Which Went Viral on TikTok.

The Honda Dio scooter boasts of styling features such as LED headlamp along with LED DRL and comes with utility storage features of a front pocket, under-seat storage. At its heart, the new Dio H-Smart variant will get the same 109.51 cc air-cooled fuel injected engine that also powers the Activa. The engine offers 7.65 bhp of power and 9 Nm of torque.

No changes to the engine, suspension or braking components are expected for the new variant, which means telescopic forks up at front and the rear a 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shock absorber will continue, while stopping power will be offer by 130 mm drum brakes at both front and rear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).