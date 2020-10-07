It is no secret that every major global market is currently undergoing a massive restructuring; Industries that used to lead the pack have quickly and ruthlessly been replaced by a new wave of unbridled entrepreneurship – fit for the digital age.

Set against the backdrop of increasingly promising indicators within the burgeoning field of CBD we find Chow420, an exciting CBD one-stop shop supported by a strong ecosystem of businesses and enthusiasts.

With a clear mission to lead the way and enhance the thriving industry by providing an end-to-end compliance driven e-commerce marketplace that helps businesses comply with state laws and regulations online in a frictionless way, Chow is primed to become a key player in the CBD space.

According to a 2019 Consumer Reports CBD survey 40% of people ages 18-29 have tried CBD – these staggering numbers hold the promise of entrepreneurial prosperity – however, success isn´t guaranteed.

Given the fact that individual state CBD laws differ from each other, it is difficult for CBD retailers to stay compliant online. However, Chow's founder, David Obasiolu has devised a way to automate compliance for both CBD retailers and customers by combining their age, location and state laws on Chow420's marketplace, effectively breaking down commercial barriers and democratizing the space; Which in turn has made the company become a hot topic amongst institutional and retail investors alike.

With the over-saturation of the CBD market in mind, Chow’s marketplace provides optimal transparency between retailers and customers by enforcing the public display of all necessary information about products from product content to lab results. By doing this, Chow believes they will be able to deliver the highest quality products for customers on a daily basis through retailers on the platform.

Thanks to its user-friendly interface and cutting edge technology, for the first time online, customers can now learn about CBD, shop CBD and comply with all state laws and regulations online in real time. That´s what makes Chow420 a game changer which expert analysts have predicted will be a driving force for extending e-commerce to all restricted sectors with a high level compliance in mind.

Mr. Obasiolu granted us an interview in which he explains some of the qualities that have made his company synonymous with the future of CBD:

1. What would you say are the main qualities that have made Chow420 such an attractive company for investors and venture capitalists?

With the use of a cybersecurity access control law, known as the principle the of least privilege, we have devised an algorithm to automate compliance for both CBD retailers and customers by combining their age, location, and state laws on Chow420's marketplace.

2. What makes the Chow420 retail ecosystem different from its competitors in the CBD space?

Chow420 is the first online platform to automate compliance for both retailers and customers online. For the first time online, CBD customers can now learn about CBD, shop CBD, and comply with all state CBD laws and regulations online in real time.

3. As the industry continues to expand rapidly, what are some of your corporate priorities for the upcoming quarters?

Chow420 is the first cannabis compliance company to raise over $1 million in seed capital online (startengine.com/chow). At Chow420, we strongly believe in the future of cannabis, and being that e-commerce is the future of retail, e-commerce will account for a majority of cannabis sales in the future. But for this to happen, there has to be adaptive compliance online. For the next 3 quarters, the goal at Chow420 is to onboard as many as 10,000 dispensaries and retailers that support anywhere from 100,000 to 1 million customers online in a compliant way.

