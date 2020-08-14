Enter female disruptor and Executive Business Coach, Karie Kaufmann, with foolproof secrets to increase revenue, profits, and job creation, especially in light of the pandemic and struggling companies. In terms of diversity and inclusion issues, Karie can tackle guiding leaders to create a better culture and team engagement - without free beer and foosball in the break room. She resolves D+I and other culture problems from the inside out, getting to the root of the problem by helping businesses eliminate common mistakes that begin as early as their hiring process.

Some hot topics Karie can comment on include scaling up and how to get businesses out of the valley, where they are “too big to be small, but too small to be big,” helping growth-minded CEOs scale their businesses without losing their minds, how to escape price competition, and ultimately, how to build a business you can sell. She also has advice for business leaders who want to strengthen their team. Whether it’s navigating dynamics in a family business, developing an A-team, or how to lead stressed out people.

More About Karie

Since 2005, Karie has helped over 1,000 business owners and executives achieve their goals, and take their business to the next level. Her clients have achieved double and triple-digit growth in profitability, accomplished through improvements in sales, marketing, team training, systems development and strategic planning. She helps business leaders work through the roadblocks and growing pains of rapid growth, enabling sustainable growth and profitability that exceeds the industry average.

As both a certified Scaling Up Coach and an ActionCOACH, Karie belongs to a network of over 1,000 business coaches in 64 countries. With this network of brain power, along with her M.B.A., Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing, and over 10,000 hours of coaching experience, Karie is skilled at breaking down complex issues into simple steps, and has the tools to help her clients succeed.

Karie has received numerous awards, including Global Master Coach of the Year (ActionCOACH, 2019), Most Community Impact (Business Excellence Forum, 2018), and Coach/Mentor of the Year (Stevie Award–Silver, 2019), and has been honored by the University of the Pacific as an outstanding alumnus. Several of her clients have also received notable awards, including “Fastest Growing Company”, “CEO of the Year” and “Best Service-Based Business.” Karie currently serves on the board of Newbreak Church and is a Lifetime Partner and financial contributor to B1G1: Business for Good.