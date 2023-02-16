New Delhi, February 16 : South Korean auto major Hyundai has joined the growing group of auto makers when it comes to saying goodbye to their diesel engines owing to the stricter emission norms in India. Just ahead of the BS6 phase-II coming to effect, Hyundai has updated its bestselling hatchback i20 lineup and axed its 1.5-litre diesel engine.

For 2023 model year, Hyundai has made several changes to its existing model lineup by updating its cars with new features, safety equipment and revised powertrains. Similarly, the Hyundai i20 has also received an update for the 2023. Read on to know details. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Model Photos Leaked Online Prior To Official Launch, Know Everything About the Design.

Hyundai i20 2023 – Powertrain Update Details :

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has received revised engines, which are compliant with the soon to rollout Real Driving Emission (RDE) stricter norms. The hatchback’s 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motors have been carried over to the 2023 model year, but the 1.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued. New Car Launch in India 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Fronx to All-New Honda SUV, List of Six Upcoming Car Launches in Next Few Months.

The 1.5-litre diesel motor used to churn out 99 BHP of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque under the hood of the i20, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This oil burner was available in the Magna, Sportz and the top-end Asta (O) variants of the i20. Besides the diesel engine, the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT trims have been also slashed from the updated lineup.

The updated Hyundai i20 2023’s prices start at Rs 7.19 lakh for the 1.2L Magna base variant and goes up to Rs 11.83 lakh for the 1.0L Turbo DCT Asta (O) Dual Tone top trim (prices ex-showroom).

Apart from the updated lineup of the i20 2023, Hyundai has also recently launched the facelift models of the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback and Aura sedan and the updated 2023 Creta, Alcazar and Venue SUVs.

