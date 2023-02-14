New Delhi, February 14 : The next generation Hyundai Verna premium sedan is a highly awaited launch in India. Recently, Hyundai has started accepting pre-orders for the next-gen Verna, and now the design of the upcoming model has been splashed on the internet.

The very first images of the next generation Hyundai Verna have been leaked online, and like expected these images confirm that the South Korean auto giant has indeed based the new Verna’s exterior styling on its ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. Read on for details. New Car Launch in India 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Fronx to All-New Honda SUV, List of Six Upcoming Car Launches in Next Few Months.

Next Generation Hyundai Verna – Exterior Design & Specs :

As per the leaked images, the all-new Hyundai Verna gets design inspiration from its bigger sibling Elantra. It flaunts a more premium and boldly designed front fascia with a large stylized new grille flanked by newly designed split headlights along with a stretched LED light bar. Honda City Facelift 2023 India Launch Imminent; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

The all-new Verna also looks more contemporary and sharper from its side profile featuring more prominent shoulder lines. The sedan seems to get pull-type door handles, newly designed dual-tone alloys, while at its rear it flaunts new sleek LED taillights complemented by an LED light bar stretching across the rear end to match the front façade’s styling.

Under the hood, the next-gen Hyundai Verna will get powered by a an all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT options; while a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill choice is also there paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed IVT gearbox.

