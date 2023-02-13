New Delhi, February 13 : The Indian car market is very fast faced and highly competitive, with incredible demands of new cars with great quality and looks. Even in post pandemic situation and amid global economic slowdown, the Indian auto market is growing impressively, hence the car majors are clamouring with innumerable new offerings.

India is now the world’s third largest car market, ensuring it gets great importance in the eyes of all major auto makers. Like every year, 2023 is also going to witness a slew of fresh car launches, and a preview of some of these has been already witnessed at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. Here, we are looking at the top car launches set to happen in the next few months’ time. Honda City Facelift 2023 India Launch Imminent; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

Top 6 New Car Launches in India in the Coming Months :

1. Audi Q3 Sportback

The new Audi Q3 Sportback is scheduled for its India launch in a couple of weeks. Its pre-orders are already open for a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The new Q3 Sportback will get powered by the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine offering 188 bhp of power and 320 Nm of torque paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Quattro all-4 wheel drive system. Hyundai Verna Next Generation Launch: Here's Everything We Know So Far.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx is a crossover based on the Baleno hatchback, which was officially unveiled in India at the Auto expo 2023. It will get a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol engine options. The new Fronx’s bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Post its India launch, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will lock its horns with the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The new Maruti Suzuki Jimny was unveiled alongside the Fronx and is also expected to launch very soon. This true-blue SUV will get powered by a 1.5L normal petrol engine that offers 103 bhp and 134 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission choices. The SUV will get Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro AWD as standard, projector headlights, automatic climate control, push-button start, and much more. The Jimny will fight with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

4. New-gen Hyundai Verna

The next generation Hyundai Verna will be based on a new platform, will grow bigger, flaunt new design language and will also get engine updates, hence it will be an all-new model. The next-gen Verna will get powered by a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine option coupled with manual and automatic transmission options. The new-gen sedan will also come with an array of new features such as 360-degree camera and ventilated front-seats.

5. New Honda Mid-size SUV

Honda is planning to bring an all-new SUV to compete in the highly popular segment of India. The upcoming new mid-size SUV will share its engine options and some features with the current Honda City sedan. It will offer premium features such as automatic climate control, infotainment system, wireless charging, push-button start, fully digital instrument console, sunroof and much more. The new Honda SUV is likely to launch in India before the festive season and will go p against the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

6. Citroen eC3

The new Citroen eC3 was recently unveiled in India and will be the brand’s first EV offering in our market. The new eC3 shares the platform with its ICE C3 counterpart. It will be offered in two trim levels – Live and Feel. The new eC3 packs in a single motor setup that offers 57 Ps and 143 Nm, equipped with a 29.2 kWh battery pack which offers 320 kms of range.

