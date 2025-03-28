Seoul, March 28: Hyundai Motor Group on Friday outlined a roadmap to implement advanced autonomous driving technology across its vehicle lineup, aiming to apply Level 2+ features by the end of 2027.

The goal was announced during the group's Pleos 25 developer conference, held at COEX in Seoul, where Hyundai invited domestic and global software developers to showcase its latest innovations in software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology, reports Yonhap news agency. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Royal Enfield Bike Launched in India.

According to Song Chang-hyeon, head of the group's autonomous vehicle platform (AVP) division, Hyundai is enhancing its in-house autonomous driving systems using artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning, high-performance neural processing units (NPUs) and lightweight model architectures tailored for on-vehicle performance.

Hyundai's Level 2+ system will rely on camera and radar-based perception and is designed to evolve over time through continuous learning, making the vehicle a "learning machine." The autonomous driving road map is part of the group's broader transformation into a software-centric mobility technology company, which includes the development of its new software platform, Pleos, and infotainment system, Pleos Connect.

The group is also decoupling hardware and software in its vehicle architecture to maximise software flexibility. This shift will enable more efficient over-the-air updates and streamlines the integration of new autonomous features across vehicle models. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group will invest $21 billion in the United States through 2028, as U.S. President Donald Trump is ramping up tariff pressure to boost domestic manufacturing. Hyundai Motor and Kia To Surpass 30 Million Cumulative Vehicle Sales in US This Year.

The group's Executive Chair Euisun Chung, alongside Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, made the announcement on the multipronged plan that includes an investment of $8.6 billion for the automotive sector, $6.1 billion for the steel industry, component parts and logistics, and $6.3 billion for future industry sectors and energy. Chung also said that Hyundai will open a new $8 billion automotive plant in the US state of Georgia.

