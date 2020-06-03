Lieutenant Colonel Masoud Alhammad Shares How Hxotic Animals Can be Human’s Best Friends

Lieutenant Colonel Masoud Alhammad

Owning pets is an obsession which we have seen among many people. However, there are a few exceptions who love exotic pets. In other words, it is a sight to see people having exotic animals as their pets. Today we tell you about a daredevil person who loves to surround himself with wild animals. Lieutenant Colonel Masoud Alhammad, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Police Committee lives his life by the side of wild animals.

He considers them as his best friends and has grown up taming the exotic animals. Followed by more than 18,000 fans on Instagram, he is living life like a royal king. Masoud is the proud owner of many exotic animals including cheetah, lion, white tiger, albino owl, komodo dragon, elephant, great hornbill and albino leopard cat to name a few.

The lieutenant colonel said, “It was always in my checklist to tame several exotic animals. It was a dream I had since I was young. I always loved the lion and got one, but it is easier to tame a cheetah. Having a lion at home is a bit harder due to its weight, body and size. But the love for animals I have is equal. I can’t choose one over others as every animal is different from the other.”

As per his Instagram feed, many of Masoud’s friends and relatives pay a visit to see the exotic animals. “Few people love to be around these animals while few people fear to enter my home” (laughs), he added. The best part Masoud Alhammad stated was that even animals are living creatures and they should be treated well. He believes that if proper training and guidance are given to tame such exotic animals, then they can prove to be the best friends of human beings.