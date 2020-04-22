Meet Touch Dolls: The Fast-Paced, Miami-based Women’s Fashion Retailer

Touch Dolls - Women’s Fashion Retailer (Photo Credits: File Image)

From the shores of Miami comes fashion-forward women’s retailer Touch Dolls, launched by designer and entrepreneur Cyndi V. Despite her background in finance, Cyndi V. saw an immense gap in the market for women’s clothing that catered to the body types of minority women in Miami. Coming from Hispanic origins, her entrepreneurial spirit and personal experience as a minority led her to launch Touch Dolls.

The brand began humbly with simple designs for body hugging midi dresses made from high quality spandex materials. The idea behind the dress was to finally be able to offer chic styles intended for black and Hispanic women with curves that were firstly fashionable, and secondly made from quality material and great design. With this business model in mind, Touch Dolls’ notoriety grew tremendously, not just in the community of Miami where minority women’s body types vary greatly, but also nationally. The brand was met with great success upon the opening of their brick and mortar store in 2012 in Miami. Though they have since closed their doors, due to greater sales in their e-commerce business, Touch Dolls remains a top women’s online retailer. The brand has gone on to style women of all shapes and sizes—even celebrities and models.

But Touch Dolls isn’t just concerned with providing well-designed quality clothes for women; in fact, the company’s priorities remain focused on women in every aspect. For Cyndi V., hiring minority women and providing secure employment is just as important as the apparel they design and sell.

“I’m big on hiring women,” Cyndi V., says. “Most of the women I employ are single mothers so it’s important to give them secure work.”

To add to their list of respectable priorities, Cyndi V. is adamant about preserving that small, family-owned business feel. Owned and operated by Cyndi V. and her husband, Touch Dolls profits all go directly toward supporting their family and locally managed staff. In a time where Latinas in the U.S. are paid 46% less than white men and 31% less than white women, the goal of Touch Dolls and Cyndi V. is not just about creating a successful business, but rather to make a difference in the lives and community of minority women, with their fashion, business model and values.

For more information on Touch Dolls and Cyndi V., visit their website at www.TouchDolls.com.