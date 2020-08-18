Military Verified is a platform that is free to military personnel and their spouses. The mission is to provide a platform exclusive to military, a platform where military members can find local vetted professionals. "We found a need early on to verify and hold service providers accountable, I'm a veteran and I have an affinity for our military personnel. This program was made to ensure that service members who relocate to new installations aren't taken advantage of by predatory businesses. It shouldn't be a need, but it is unfortunately." - Thomas added.

Thomas Bowen, CEO of Military Housing Department & Military Verified has created perhaps the strongest platform that bridges the gap between military personnel and local service providers. If our readers recall, we caught up with Thomas Bowen almost a year ago when he made a huge transition into serving service providers from all sorts of business verticals. At that time they were growing by a measly 200% each month (sarcasm).

As of August 2020, Military Verified has over 50 employees all across the globe. We reached out to Thomas for insight on the growth and how other entrepreneurs can follow such a pace. "To grow at speed isn't all that hard, the tricky part is being able to constantly solve new problems for our clients as we scale. Growing is never the issue, assuring that quality and the way we engage with our users isn't jeopardized in an ever changing environment is another story" is what Mr.Bowen stated.

The 25 year old resides in Puerto Rico, When we caught up with him this time we had to ask "Why Puerto Rico"?

"Puerto Rico is beautiful, the people are beyond inviting. Financially it made sense to set up here due to the incentives the local government offers to help rebuild the island and drive economic growth. The move was a bit hasty, but I wouldn't take it back. It just feels like home!"

For more information on his efforts to hold businesses accountable when dealing with military personnel, visit www.MilitaryVerified.com