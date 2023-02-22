New Delhi, February 22 : German luxury auto behemoth BMW has introduced its performance oriented X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition SUVs. These models’ unveiling happens just after the newly unveiled standard X5 and X6 SUVs’ facelift models.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition now get even better in their new avatars as they get empowered by the hybrid technology. Let’s take a deeper look. Hyundai New Car Launches in India in 2023: From Next-Gen Verna to New Micro-SUV, Checkout the 5 Upcoming Cars From the South Korean Auto Giant.

BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition – Powertrains :

The just unveiled BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition SUVs both offer 616bhp of max power and 750Nm of peak torque from their 4.4-litre V8 engine, which now comes with the hybrid tech. The humongous internal combustion mill comes teamed with a small 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which offers an additional 12bhp to power figures and is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. These can do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.9 seconds and have a top speed of 250kmph, which can go up to 290kmph with the M Driver’s Pack. Kia EV9 Hits Production Line, World Premiere by End 2023; Here’s All You Need To Know.

The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition SUVs, unlike the previous versions get the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the Active M Differential that work together with near-actuator wheel slip limitation.

BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition - Design & Features :

The new BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition now get newly designed matrix LED headlights, larger all-black kidney grille on the outside. The cabin gets ambient light bar with M logo graphic, M leather steering wheel and new carbon gearshift paddles. The luxury performance SUVs also offer M multifunction seats, fine-grain Merino full leather trim, knee pads, Harman Kardon sound system and a panoramic sunroof as standard. Both the SUVs also offer an array of personalisation options to make them cater to their owner’s individual preferences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2023 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).