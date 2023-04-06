New Delhi, April 6 : The Hyundai IONIQ 6 flagship EV has been crowned as the ‘World Car of the Year’ at an award ceremony at the New York International Auto Show, which is a great feat in itself. However, the premium electric vehicle (EV) from Hyundai has created a hat-trick in achieving prestigious titles at the event.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 also bagged the coveted titles of the ‘World Electric Vehicle’ as well as the ‘World Car Design of the Year’, as the jury at the award event were unanimously impressed by the IONIQ 6. Let’s take a look at the details. Hyundai Teases Its All-New Micro-SUV Declaring It’s Coming Soon To Take the Indians to Places Out in the Wild; Check Out The Teasers.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Bags Three Coveted Titles at The New York International Auto Show 2023:

At the award a ceremony that took place at the New York International Auto Show 2023, a jury of 100 auto journalists from across 32 nations decided to accolade the Hyundai IONIQ 6 with the triple awards. However, this hat-trick feat of the premium EV is the repetition of the same titles at the World Car Awards in 2022, soon after the car launched in the market. Stylish yet Cheap: From Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to Tata Tiago, Here Are India’s Top 5 Best Looking Budget Cars That You Should Check Out.

Hence, Hyundai IONOQ 6 won the coveted titles two years in a row, which marks the car of being endowed not only with fascinating and dynamic styling, but also with truly capable and future ready electrified technology and efficient powertrain to achieve the title of the World Car of the Year award.

Speaking on the occasion of the triple honours for the second year in a row, the president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, Mr. Jaehoon Chang said that the award “reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification” and will further encourage the company’s endeavour efforts to drive towards providing smarter mobility solutions.

The IONIQ 6 has won several other accolades in the past months post its official launch. The IONIQ 6 is the second model under the umbrella of Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ brand, after the IONIQ 5. The all-electric saloon is based on the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture and offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging support to offer 10-80% charge in a matter of 18 minutes.

Apart from its unique and futuristic styling, the IONIQ 6 boasts of a highly dynamic design with an extremely low drag coefficient of 0.21. Being one of the most efficient EVs on the market, the IONIQ 6 offers a range of 614 km on a full charge, while also being a highly-feature rich, comfortable and spacious electric saloon.

