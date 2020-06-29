Nuski Baby (Regina Lambero) is an American bounce rapper from New Orleans, Louisiana. Her music will slay you at a point where you will fall in love with her music the moment you hear it. It's very special and has a rhythm to it like no other music. She will make them skip and twerk your difficulties and distresses away.

Not just an icon in the music industry, Nuski also has a heart of Gold! She has been recognized for several attempts of helping those in need. As she states, “I know how it feels to be in hard times, and have nothing”.

Musical Career

Nuski Baby started singing from the age of 8, and that time, in 2000. Her childhood inspirational artists were American rappers like Soulja Slim, Lil Durk, and others. In an interview Nuski Baby stated that if she was given a chance, which Artist would she love to perform with? Her answer was no other than Lil Wayne and Lil Durk.

She gained popularity at the age of 17, when she started making bounce music and producing beats that became popular all over New Orleans. At that particular age, she started making the celebrated New Orleans bounce music and creating beats which turned out to be popular amongst the listeners.

Nuski Baby has also signed to Lil Durk’s “Only The Family” imprint, and has released her debut mixtape THE CHASE. Her project is a 4-track tape featuring. GlockSavvy and Tory Lanes and many more.

She has also achieved the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance.

Origin of her Name

Nuski Baby States that:

“When I was in jail, I got the name ‘Nuski Baby’ because I reminded people of Official Nuski,” Lil Durk cousin who passed away: May 31, 2014, Chatham, Chicago, IL Nuski Baby says in a press release. “

“Official Nuski, was a legendary public figure, and a guy that everybody looked up to. He ran the streets with his own morals and his own code, and that’s the code I live by too. That’s why people call me Nuski Baby. Everybody wanted to follow me, and be around me.”

Popular Songs

Nuski Baby released a song “Gangsta Bitch” which got trendy on social media platforms such as soundcloud & TikTok. The opening scene of this introspective new visual starts off with Nuski walking in with designer clothes on heading into the party. The song goes perfectly with the vivid music video. Soon after the beat drops, she’s surrounded with her entourage rapping about her high-class lifestyle.

Her other songs which got popular are:

Bougle Switch Up Foolery Up Now

Nuski Baby’s Contacts:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4vRfI29tZIbAa5ySKLXZZi

Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/nuski-baby/1455883027

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/reginalambero

Instagram: https://instagram.com/1nuskibaby

Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/nuskibaby