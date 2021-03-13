The e-commerce sector witnessed rapid growth in the last few years as more and more people switch to shopping online than visit brick-and-mortar stores. This growth and transformation reached a whole new level during the Covid-19 as more offline merchants shifted their focus to e-commerce to reach their target audience.

As a result, the online retail space is more crowded and frighteningly competitive than ever before. The traditional PPC campaigns and conventional route to structure and create it won’t get you an edge over the competitors or the results you seek. Using advanced technologies offering proven results is the key to shine through the competition.

It is where Okiano Marketing’s eCommerce PPC management comes into the picture. Okiano is the only company to offer advanced automated AdWords management services harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). It creates result-oriented Search Ads Campaigns that convert while offering better returns on ad spends (ROAS) and click-through rate (CTR). Have you been spending hundreds and thousands of dollars on Google Ads without getting the desired results? Are you sure your ad campaigns are tactically optimized for better CTR and ROI?

If your answer is yes and no respectively to the above questions, you need the power of marketing automation offered by Okiano Marketing. The sole purpose of creating Google Ads is to reach out to your target audience and increase ROI while keeping the ad spend as low as possible.

Even if your ads are driving traffic and getting leads, are they converting? Many factors contribute to a realizing seamless user experience that translates into higher sales. It needs constant analysis of how ads perform, which ads are performing, finding and using the right keywords, optimizing the ads for better user experience, and improving CTR.

Okiano Marketing’s technology combines the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to replace tedious PPC activities while creating high-quality Google Ads campaigns. Okiano has made more than 10 million ads and counting in various categories for online shops to improve profitability while decreasing ad spends significantly.

How Can Automated AdWords Management by Okiano Marketing Help?

Effective and Conversion-Ready Ads

Google Ads Management Services by Okiano Marketing creates effective Ads that convert using keywords known to drive traffic and appeal to end-users. Automated technology creates optimized and result-oriented ads, monitors its performance, chooses relevant ads, and makes necessary improvements to positively impact sales, traffic, and overall revenue.

Optimized Landing Pages

A high-Quality score for the Keywords-Ad-Landing pages is essential, and optimizing it is crucial to increase the conversion rates. Okiano Marketing’s technology-based automated Adwords Management selects the most relevant store landing pages and enhances the user experience by rotating available ads as and when needed for maximum results.

Automated and Accurate Split Testing

The key to getting positive results in data-centric and competitive platforms is to split-test various approaches to land on the strategy that works. Automated Adwords Management by Okiano Marketing does A/B testing for multiple variables to optimize and lower ad spends while increasing returns on ad spends (ROAS) by over 100 percent.

In competitive online marketing, when you’re creating Google Ads to attract leads and sales, you cannot create an ad and keep your fingers crossed in the hope of getting sales. You need a data-backed approach to get results, and Google AdWords Management Services by Okiano does just that.

Rotating Ads Strategy

In an ever-evolving e-commerce market, it is essential for online retailers to constantly monitor, change, improvise, and develop new ads that work. As an eCommerce retailer, you can’t get complacent with your Adword campaign as it would only put your money and campaign’s objectives at risk.

The market is competitive, and keeping up with changing trends, consumer behaviors, and dynamic Google Adwords metrics can be difficult for most online retailers. Okiano’s technology rotates ads for maximum impact, conversion, and returns on ad spend.

Benefits of Okiano’s Automated AdWords Management

Whether you’re a PPC expert looking to offer better results to your clients or an eCommerce retailer looking for more sales, it is important to create ads that convert. Okiano uses AI technology to automate the AdWords Campaign while ensuring all the right ingredients are used optimally for enhanced profitability. Here are some of the benefits it offers –

Create excellent, appealing, and optimized high-quality Google Ads seamlessly.

Google AdWords Management Services by Okiano helps lower your PPC cost.

Boost sales and revenue significantly with AI-powered Google Ad campaigns.

Automated AdWords Management by Okiano helps increase ROAS by 180 percent on average.

AI technology helps lower click-cost while improving conversion rates, helping improve ROAS. Spend less, earn more with Okiano’s AI-backed Adwords management services.

Supports and works with all the major eCommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, and others.

Offers steady, consistent, and dependable results through AI-backed Google Ads as AI constantly learns and improves to offer better results.

Highly scalable product due to its automated mechanism for onboarding, advertising, and creation of ad campaigns.

Attracts relevant and targeted traffic, which helps in better brand-building, brand awareness, more visibility, and increased organic rankings.

Okiano’s Google AdWords Management Services lower bounce rate drastically through highly innovative Google Ads, which appeals to users’ interest and pain points.

You create Ads that “YOU” think will appeal to your target audience. Okiano’s technology helps create Ads using data that aligns precisely with end-users intent and expectations, helping increase sales and revenue. It also helps gain a higher AD quality score and boosts longer session duration on the money site.

Okiano’s platform is easy to use and helps save time and effort spent on daily PPC work.

Okiano’s Google AdWords Management Services doesn’t have any installation or onboarding fees.

Okiano’s technology-backed automated AdWords Management is much more cost-efficient than traditional marketing.

Adapting to the changing market trends and using the latest and advanced technologies to improve business efficiency and profitability is the key to grow consistently in a competitive market. If you’re spending tons of money on PPC campaigns without getting the desired results or feel your PPC campaigns are neither creative nor optimized enough, Use the benefits offered by Okiano Marketing’s Google AdWords Management Services. Scale your online retail business in terms of reach, revenue, traffic, and online visibility by using the power of AI and Machine Learning offered by Okiano’s revolutionary technology solution for Google Ads creation and management.